Carrie Underwood recalls her favorite 4th of July memory

With the Fourth of July just days away, Carrie Underwood‘s taking a trip down memory lane to share her favorite memory of the holiday.

“I think my favorite Fourth of July memory would be going to the fireworks stand and picking out which fireworks I wanted to do. I must’ve been like 7 or 8, and I came home and made a list of what order I wanted to do them in because I wanted to put a show on for Mom and Dad, and of course I couldn’t wait until it was dark outside,” Carrie recalls to her label, UMG Nashville, with a laugh.

“So, I made my Mom and Dad get the lawn chairs and come out to the backyard and watch some not very dramatic fireworks at like six o’clock in the evening, but I was so proud of myself, and I was so proud of the show that I put on,” she says.

With that lifelong adventurous spirit present, Carrie says she’s learned a thing or two from her young self.

“I feel like that was a little training for what I do now – putting on shows, figuring out how it’s all going to work out,” notes the global superstar.

Carrie’s currently in Las Vegas for her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency. For tickets, visit rwlasvegas.com.

