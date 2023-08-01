Carrie Underwood returns to open NBC’s ‘Sunday Night Football’

ABC

Carrie Underwood will appear in the show open for NBC’s Sunday Night Football for an 11th consecutive season.

The new show open will feature an updated version of “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” and a newly-added surprise element by Carrie.

“Once again, the incredible Sunday Night Football team came up with a fresh, exciting visual concept that really gave us a chance to play,” shares Carrie. “I loved shooting the show open again this year at our home away from home, The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, and can’t wait for another season of football!”

“We’re thrilled to work with Carrie to capture a new vision for this season’s show open,” adds Tripp Dixon, creative director of the SNF show open for the past 11 years. “It sets the tone for the broadcast and pays tribute to the teams, star players and fans in a fun and dynamic way.”

Catch Carrie on NBC’s Sunday Night Football starting September 10 on NBC and Peacock.

