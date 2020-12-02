Carrie Underwood reunites with Runaway June, Maddie & Tae for Cracker Barrel Christmas special

UMG Nashville

Carrie Underwood, Maddie & Tae and Runaway June are starring in Cracker Barrel’s Sounds of the Season holiday special.

The country superstar is reuniting with the opening acts on her 2019 Cry Pretty Tour 360 for the festive event, which sees them performing tracks off their individual Christmas projects released this year.

Carrie will present offerings from My Gift, while Runaway June and Maddie & Tae will perform songs from their EPs When I Think About Christmas and We Need Christmas, respectively.

Viewers can also look forward to collaborative performances between the three acts.

In a preview for the special, the singers are seen gathered around a cozy fire sitting in Cracker Barrel’s famous rocking chairs and playing classic games found at the restaurant, including checkers and the peg game.

They also exchange gifts among one another, with Runaway June’s Natalie Stovall opening a box of Cracker Barrel’s corn muffin mix.

“There’s so much good about Christmas. It is a time when people come together. I love the family, I love the friends, I love the food,” Carrie professes in the clip.

Cracker Barrel Sounds of the Season airs on Cracker Barrel’s YouTube and Facebook pages on December 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

