Carrie Underwood reveals 'My Savior' release date

Capitol Records Nashville

Carrie Underwood is releasing her gospel album, My Savior, on March 26.

The album, which features a variety of traditional hymns Carrie grew up singing, is co-produced by the singer and Cry Pretty co-producer David Garcia.

In a trailer for the project, Carrie refers to the songs as “legacy stuff,” and says she was intentional about doing “the familiar” in terms of covering the songs she was raised on in church.

“These songs are like a warm hug,” Carrie says in the trailer video over footage of her in the studio, along with a clip of her and husband Mike Fisher singing with friends on the porch swing of their home.

The superstar adds that she’s excited to connect with others who also grew up singing these songs, and to introduce them to a new generation.

“Hymns and gospel music have shaped me as an artist because those were the first things I sang. I think that was just a great foundation for me now as an artist,” she reflects.

My Savior will also be released on vinyl on April 30.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.