Carrie Underwood reveals the track list for her new gospel project, 'My Savior'

Carrie Underwood has selected “How Great Thou Art,” “Amazing Grace” and other faith-filled classics for the 13-song track list of her gospel album, My Savior.



“For this album, I chose some of the familiar hymns I’ve been singing for as long as I can remember,” the singer said in a social media post announcing My Savior’s track list. “These songs set the foundation for me and I hope you love them as much as I do.”

Included in the project is an all-instrumental version of “Jesus Loves Me,” as well as a duet with gospel star CeCe Winans for “Great Is Thy Faithfulness.” My Savior also features Carrie’s rendition of a long-standing country gospel favorite “The Old Rugged Cross,” which has previously been recorded by the likes of Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Alan Jackson and a slew of others.

Carrie co-produced My Savior alongside her Cry Pretty co-producer David Garcia. The project will be out in full on March 26, and she’ll also release it on vinyl on April 30.

Here’s the full track listing for My Savior:

“Jesus Loves Me” (Instrumental)

“Nothing but the Blood of Jesus”

“Blessed Assurance”

“Just As I Am”

“Victory in Jesus”

“Great Is Thy Faithfulness” (feat. CeCe Winans)

“O How I Love Jesus”

“How Great Thou Art”

“Because He Lives”

“The Old Rugged Cross”

“I Surrender All”

“Softly and Tenderly”

“Amazing Grace”

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.