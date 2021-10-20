Carrie Underwood reveals what she wouldn’t put up with from her husband, “If I Didn’t Love You”

Connie Chronuk/ABC

Carrie Underwood is exposing her husband’s bad habits in a hilarious new TikTok video centered around her latest single, a duet with Jason Aldean called “If I Didn’t Love You.”

As the song plays in the background, Carrie pans the camera to piles of laundry on the floor, taxidermied animals hanging on the walls and an out-of-control hat collection. “I must truly love him…Who can relate?” she wrote in the caption of her video.

The hit duet will feature on Jason’s upcoming album, Macon, which is due out November 12. Carrie recently revealed that she and Jason had planned to work together for years, explaining, “I feel like I always knew at some point I’d probably sing with him officially, and this just seemed like the stars were aligning and it just seemed like it was going to be the perfect fit.”

“If I Didn’t Love You” is currently nearing the top spot at country radio.

