Carrie Underwood shares her “Favorite Time of Year” with fans in new Amazon Original release

Courtesy of Amazon Music

As the holiday season nears, Carrie Underwood is one of a group of artists celebrating the magic of Christmas with Amazon Music.



The singer shared her original tune, “Favorite Time of Year,” this week, which now appears as an Amazon exclusive bonus track on her Christmas album, My Gift.



“‘Favorite Time of Year’ is a joyful, super happy and fun Christmas song because it is about all of the things that make you happy this time of year, and it puts you in the mood to celebrate,” the singer says. “I can’t help but smile when I sing it, it just brightens my day and I’m thrilled to share it today only on Amazon Music.”

Carrie’s song is one of four Christmas releases Amazon dropped today. While she’s the only country artist of the bunch, she’s joined by Justin Bieber, whose holiday contribution is a cover of country legend Brenda Lee’s classic “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”



The other participating artists are Mary J. Blige and Jess Glynne. All four are also celebrating the season by teaming with Amazon’s “Delivering Smiles” holiday campaign, a partnership with charitable organizations serving communities this Christmas.



Carrie also recently shared a snippet of her new song as part of a holiday-themed commercial for the Ring Video Security’s video doorbell function.

By Carena Liptak

