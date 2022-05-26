Carrie Underwood shares journal entry to mark 17th anniversary of ‘American Idol’ win

ABC

It’s been 17 years since Carrie Underwood was crowned American Idol champ, kicking off one of the most successful careers in modern country music.

Carrie marked the big moment on social media, sharing a snapshot of the journal entry she wrote right after she won. “Please enjoy a page from the journal of a 22-year-old farm girl who just had the most incredible night!” she wrote in the caption.

The journal describes the few seconds before the winner was named, when Carrie and the other remaining contestant — runner-up Bo Bice — stood on stage waiting for show host Ryan Seacrest to announce the winner.

“I took one more look at the amazing crowd and let it sink in for a few seconds,” Carrie wrote. “My heart beat fast and I closed my eyes.”

And the moment Ryan called her name? Carrie says she was overwhelmed with emotion.

“I immediately started crying. It was a beautiful moment,” she recounts. “All the other contestants were sent out to hug me. I was crying the whole time.”

What happened next is American Idol history: As Carrie accepted her victory, she was quickly whisked to the stage to perform “Inside Your Heaven,” her coronation song, which Carrie says she “blubbered through.”

A whole lot has changed in the 17 years since her Idol win, but one thing’s the same: She still puts her powerhouse voice and sharp showmanship skills front and center in each of her performances. Carrie will treat fans to both of those at her upcoming Denim & Rhinestones Tour, which kicks off in the fall and takes its name from her next album.

