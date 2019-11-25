Carrie Underwood shouts out her family after winning two AMA trophies

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LACarrie Underwood picked up her 14th and 15th trophies at the 2019 American Music Awards Sunday night. She won in the categories of Favorite Album -- Country and Favorite Female Artist -- Country. Her win in the latter category came as an onstage surprise.

“We actually have a surprise for you before you give your speech,” said actor Colbie Smulders, who presented Carrie with her award. “We have a second trophy for you, because you also won the American Music Award for Female Country Artist.”

“So it’s a good surprise! Okay! I was worried for a second,” Carrie laughed nervously.

The singer, whose awarded album was 2018’s Cry Pretty, went on to thank God for the gift of talent, her team, and her fans. However, the sweetest moment of Carrie’s speech came when she addressed her husband, former hockey pro Mike Fisher, and their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob.

“Thank you Mike, Jacob, Isaiah, my boys, going out on the road with us this year. It was hard, but it was amazing, and you guys are my whole world,” she reflected. “So I love you so much. Mommy loves you!”

Carrie’s Cry Pretty Tour 360 wrapped in late October of 2019 after a massive run over the course of the year. At the 2019 CMA Awards earlier in November, she was nominated for Entertainer of the Year, but that trophy ultimately went to Garth Brooks.

