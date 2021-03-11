Carrie Underwood shows off her groan-worthy joke birthday gift from husband Mike Fisher

ABC

Carrie Underwood celebrated her 38th birthday on Wednesday, and according to her social media posts, she and her family marked the occasion in style.



On her Instagram stories, the singer shared snapshots of flowers with a note addressed to “Mommy” and a pink and white birthday cake wishing her happy birthday. Even sweeter were the cards from her two sons, six-year-old Isaiah and two-year-old Jacob, complete with drawings and a message reading “I love you Mom so so so much,” penned by Isaiah himself.

“That’s a lot of ‘sos’,” Carrie commented, along with an emoji of a red heart.



But one birthday gift the singer received was a little less “aw”-worthy and a little more cheesy, and that present came from her husband, former ice hockey pro Mike Fisher. In his Instagram stories, Mike showed off a selfie of Carrie wearing the T-shirt he gave her, which reads, “I don’t need Google, my husband knows everything!”

“Perfect birthday gift no[?]” Mike wrote alongside the photo.

He had a more sincere sentiment to share in a picture he posted of Carrie, still wearing the T-shirt, smiling next to her birthday cake.



“The boys and I love you like crazy,” Mike wrote. “We are so grateful for you!!”



Carrie also celebrated her birthday with the release of a new song called “Nothing but the Blood of Jesus.” That track will be included on her forthcoming gospel project, My Savior, and features backing vocals by Bear Reinhart of Christian rock group Needtobreathe.

I am not 38 years old.

I am not 38 years young. I am 38 years strong. 38 years awesome! 38 years wise. 38 years accomplished. 38 years happy! 38 years amazing!!! I am 38 years blessed…thank you, Lord, for all the trips around the sun! … https://t.co/MVgh7PdJwy pic.twitter.com/YyGoXzXAzl — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) March 11, 2021





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.