Carrie Underwood surprises CMA Summer Jam crowds with a Dwight Yoakam jam session

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

The Country Music Association’s CMA Summer Jam kicked off the first night of a two-day country music party on Tuesday, with acts like Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Luke Bryan taking the stage at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater.

But fans got a special treat during Carrie Underwood’s closing set: The singer invited country mainstay Dwight Yoakam to join her onstage. Together, Dwight and Carrie powered through an exciting selection of some of his biggest hits, including a honky-tonkin’ duet version of “A Thousand Miles from Nowhere.”

In her solo set, Carrie certainly wasn’t short on hits, either: CMT reports that her CMA Jam performance included fan favorites like “Before He Cheats,” “Two Black Cadillacs” and “Blown Away.”

If you weren’t in the crowd to catch Dwight and Carrie’s performance, have no fear: The CMA Summer Jam is being filmed as part of a three-hour primetime TV special, which will air later this summer on ABC.

The fun returns on Wednesday night, when acts like Dierks Bentley, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Miranda Lambert and more take the CMA Summer Jam stage.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.