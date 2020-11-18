Carrie Underwood teases magical "Hallelujah" video with John Legend

ABC

Carrie Underwood is unveiling the video for her and John Legend‘s duet “Hallelujah,” due out tomorrow.

Carrie shared a teaser of the video on Instagram today that shows the two powerhouse singers caught in a gorgeous winter scene of glistening snow-covered trees amid a peaceful snowfall.

Amidst the wintry forest, John stumbles upon a beautiful abandoned room where he lights a cozy fire before sitting at the piano, with lighted candles and a white dove perched on top. Meanwhile, Carrie is caught in a whimsical snowstorm. Their voices echo the song’s title throughout the clip.

“This song and its message is much needed right now and I’m honored to have it on my Christmas album, My Gift,” Carrie shares at the end of the preview. “I hope you like it.”

The “Hallelujah” video will premiere on Facebook tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.