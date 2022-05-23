Carrie Underwood teases return of Las Vegas residency in 2023

ABC

Carrie Underwood may have just wrapped her Las Vegas residency, but she’s already looking forward to returning.

Just days after completing Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World, the powerhouse singer confirms that she will return to Vegas next year. She got her sons in on the action, posting a photo on Instagram that shows 7-year-old Isaiah and his 3-year-old brother, Jacob﻿, with their backs turned to the camera, displaying black jackets advertising their mom’s show in gold lettering.

“We’ll be back!” Carrie reveals in the caption alongside #2023 and #REFLECTION. The “Ghost Story” hitmaker’s residency launched in December and came to a close with back-to-back shows on May 20 and 21.

While she’s saying goodbye to Sin City for now, the Grammy winner has a packed schedule ahead of her as she gears up to release her new album, Denim & Rhinestones, on June 10. She’ll support the album with a massive arena tour beginning in October and ending in March, with Jimmie Allen joining as the opening act.

