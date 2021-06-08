Carrie Underwood teases what to expect in her upcoming Las Vegas shows

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Carrie Underwood is giving fans a glimpse into her upcoming Las Vegas shows.

Over the weekend, the 38-year-old chatted with Entertainment Tonight and teased the details of her 12-show residency.

“It’s gonna be all about the rhinestones, all about the fringe,” she revealed. “I do change wardrobe throughout shows and whatnot anyway, so I feel like this is just gonna be a great opportunity to be able to do that. And we just want to have fun, we want the audience to have fun.”

Underwood is just one of several celebrity performers that will grace the stage at Resorts World Las Vegas, which opens on June 24. Other performers include Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Celine Dion. Each of their residencies will take place at The Theatre, the hotel’s 5,000-capacity venue that opens in November.

The American Idol alum’s show, titled Reflection, begins December 1. Underwood added she has been chomping on the bit to perform in front of a live audience again after the pandemic brought the music industry to a screeching halt.

“I love those moments being on stage, it’s so wonderful. But then when you don’t have any of that … I’ll take my kids, you know, action figures and like, line them up in front of me or something, sing to them just so I can feel something,” she joked.

