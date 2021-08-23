Carrie Underwood to perform at virtual tailgate in new ‘Sunday Night Football’ intro

Chris Haston/NBC

Carrie Underwood‘s Sunday Night Football show opening just got a high-tech upgrade.

For the upcoming NFL season, Carrie will be featured at a virtual tailgate scene while performing the original theme song, “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night.” The first-of-its-kind video was filmed at Industrial Light & Magic’s LED soundstage with state-of-the-art production technology that was recently used in the Emmy Award winning Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

The clip also will feature cameos from NFL stars and clips of fans at football game tailgates.

“Shooting the new show open for Sunday Night Football is one of the highlights of my year. I just love the fact that we get to reinvent it every year,” Carrie shares in a statement.

The groundbreaking show opener will premiere during the Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams game, airing September 12 on NBC and the network’s streaming service, Peacock.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.