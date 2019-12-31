Carrie Underwood to step down as CMA Awards host in 2020

ABC/Image Group LA

After hosting the Country Music Association Awards for more than a decade, Carrie Underwood revealed in a lengthy Instagram post on Monday that she'll be "passing the hosting torch" in 2020.

“One of the highlights of 2019 and of my entire career so far was being on stage with the legends that are Reba [McEntire] and Dolly Parton,” Carrie began. “I’m so proud that we could celebrate the incredible female artists that are part of the legacy of country music, past, present and future, and I’m thankful for the huge audiences all over the world that tuned in to see it.”

Alongside a picture of Carrie flanked by the two country icons, and another with longtime CMA co-host Brad Paisley, the "Drinking Alone" singer continued, “I will always treasure every show, from the 11 that I was so lucky to do with my partner in crime and friend for life, Brad Paisley, to sharing the stage with two of my all-time heroes."

"I’m so incredibly grateful to everyone involved with the CMA Awards all these years. It’s hard to imagine topping what we have accomplished together, so I’ve decided that it’s time to pass the hosting torch (at least for now!) to others that will cherish it and honor it as much as I do,” she wrote.

Underwood then teased "so many exciting things coming in the new year and beyond," adding, "I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for all of us.”

As a nine-time CMA Award-winner herself, Underwood began hosting the telecast with Paisley in 2008. Carrie's 12-year stint ties Vince Gill, who either hosted or co-hosted the show a dozen times between 1992 to 2003.

