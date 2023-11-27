Carrie Underwood tweaked her Christmas tree tradition this year

ABC

When it comes to putting up the Christmas tree, Carrie Underwood thinks it should happen no earlier than the weekend after Thanksgiving.

But this year, she had to break her tradition because of work commitments.

“My Christmas decorating schedule honestly depends on my schedule,” Carrie says with a laugh. “This year, I decorated before Thanksgiving, which is not really something that I would like to do. I think the ideal time to decorate for Christmas is the weekend right after Thanksgiving. It’s like Thanksgiving’s over, you just bust out all of the Christmas stuff.”

“That’s when it really kinda starts getting chilly outside and you get to start making fires in the fireplace and really start putting the Christmas presents under the tree,” she continues. “There’s nothing sadder than a Christmas tree up with no presents underneath it, so I don’t really think that you want to get your Christmas tree up too early.”

Carrie adds, “But this year I was a little earlier than normal because we had Thanksgiving and then head out to Vegas for my REFLECTION shows and I had to get everything up before I left.”

REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency kicks back up November 29 and will run on December 1, December 2, December 6, December 8, December 9, December 13 and December 15, before wrapping up for the year on December 16. It’ll return for another run in 2024 with dates in March, May, June and August.

For Carrie’s full Vegas residency dates and to grab tickets, visit rwlasvegas.com.

“Out of That Truck” is currently approaching the top 30 on the country charts. It’s the latest single off Carrie’s Denim & Rhinestones.

