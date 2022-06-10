Carrie Underwood was a “dance monkey” for her older sisters, who introduced her to rock music

ABC

Carrie Underwood’s new album, Denim & Rhinestones, showcases her love of all kinds of genres — including rock.

It’s no secret that Carrie’s always been a big rock fan. She’s shared the stage with legends like Axl Rose and Joan Jett, and she embraces her rock side once again with her new song “Poor Everybody Else.”

“I feel like at this point, all my fans know I have a huge love of rock music,” Carrie says in a new interview with Kelleigh Bannen for Today’s Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country.

Carrie’s rock fandom dates back to her childhood, when she learned it from her older sisters. “They controlled the radio when I was 5 years old,” she notes. She also remembers being a “dance monkey” who performed on command for her teenage sisters.

“They thought it was funny for me to sing, like, ‘Smokin’ in the Boys’ Room’ [by Mötley Crue] as a 3-year-old, so I did,” she remembers. As the baby of the family, Carrie used to accompany her teenage sisters everywhere.

“And I was entertainment. I was dance monkey,” she continues. “I was dance monkey for their friends.”

