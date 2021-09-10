Carrie Underwood was full of nerves during son Isaiah’s baseball debut

Getty Images for ACM

In some ways, Carrie Underwood is just like everyone else, especially when it comes to her children. The country music superstar shared a video of her son, Isaiah, making his baseball debut, revealing that she was incredibly anxious about his performance.

“Isaiah made his baseball debut tonight!” Carrie captioned the sweet video. “I got more nervous watching him than I used to get when I watched his daddy play hockey!”

Carrie and her husband, Mike Fisher, are proud parents to two sons, six-year-old Isaiah and Jacob, who is two. Mike played hockey for both the Ottawa Senators and the Nashville Predators before retiring for good in 2018.

Isaiah also made his album debut last year, joining his mom on “The Little Drummer Boy” from her holiday My Gift album. Three new songs will be added to her upcoming My Gift (Special Edition) album, out on September 24.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.