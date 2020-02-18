Carrie Underwood will "Find Your Path" on upcoming book tour

ABC/Image Group LA

Carrie Underwood is bringing Find Your Path on tour.

The superstar singer announced on Instagram that she will embark on a brief book tour to promote her new book Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life. Carrie will visit four cities in the U.S. surrounding the book's release in March.

She begins in Brooklyn, New York at Powerhouse on March 2 before traveling to Stamford, Connecticut on March 3 at Chelsea Piers. She'll then make a stop at Parnassus Books in Nashville on March 5. The tour wraps on March 17 in Los Angeles at Ray Kurtzman Theatre.

Find Your Path is available on March 3.

