Carrie Underwood’s 7-year-old son, Isaiah, is just starting to realize she’s famous

Carrie Underwood has brought her two kids — 7-year-old Isaiah and 3-year-old Jacob — on tour and into the studio with her throughout their young lives, so having a country superstar mom has never seemed all that weird to the boys.

Isaiah even sang a duet with his mom once: Carrie brought him into the studio while she was recording her holiday album, My Gift, and they sang “Little Drummer Boy” together for the record.

But now that Isaiah’s getting a little older, Carrie says it’s starting to occur to him that his mom has a pretty unusual job.

“He’s becoming more aware that it’s not normal,” the singer explains in a new interview on NBC’s TODAY. “He’ll go to school and somebody will be like, ‘I saw your mom on TV last night.’ And he’s just becoming more aware that his mom does something that’s not normal.”

The boys are staying home this year while Carrie embarks on her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, a trek that launches this weekend. However, she’ll bring them out to join her when they’re not in school and fly home in between shows to make sure they have plenty of mom time, even while she’s touring.