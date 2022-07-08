Carrie Underwood’s ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ gets new packaging with a special purple vinyl release

ABC

Carrie Underwood’s Denim & Rhinestones album has been out for under a month, but it’s already getting a makeover: She’s releasing the record on special purple vinyl.

Along with the new vinyl, signed CD and vinyl box sets of Denim & Rhinestones are also available. Those include a number of extra perks like an exclusive t-shirt, rhinestone pack, denim tote and more. Only a limited amount of special package sets are available.

This August, Carrie will complete the throwback feel of the Denim & Rhinestone album cycle, releasing a cassette version of the project.

The new merch comes on the heels of Carrie’s promo week in the U.K., where she also joined legendary rock outfit Guns N’ Roses for two shows at their Tottenham Hotspur Stadium performances.

It marked something of a reunion for the unlikely pair: Carrie, a longtime rock fan, brought GN’R’s Axl Rose on stage during her Stagecoach set back in April.

