Carrie Underwood’s Easter Sunday 'My Savior' livestream show raised over $112,000 for charity

Carrie Underwood celebrated Easter Sunday by bringing her newly-released gospel project, My Savior, to the stage of Nashville’s Ryman auditorium.



The free live event, called My Savior: Live from the Ryman, was available to livestream on Carrie’s Facebook page, drawing almost 2.5 million viewers from all across the world.



During the event itself, as well as in the subsequent 48 hours when the concert was still available to view, the virtual audience was invited to donate to Save the Children, a fund benefiting the lives of children through education, health care, disaster relief, policy changes and more.



Overall, Carrie’s show raised $112,000 for the cause. The singer is a longtime supporter of Save the Children; in 2010, she donated a portion of each ticket purchased to her tour to the organization.



Joining the country superstar for her show was gospel legend CeCe Winans as well as Needtobreathe frontman Bear Rinehart, both of whom also lent their voices to My Savior. CeCe joined Carrie “Great is Thy Faithfulness,” while Bear appeared on “Nothing but the Blood of Jesus.”

My Savior, Carrie’s first full gospel project, arrived on March 26. The 13-track collection is full of songs that she grew up singing in church.

