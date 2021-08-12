Carrie Underwood’s gospel album, ‘My Savior’, earns her two Dove Awards nominations

Joseph Llanes/UMG Nashville

Carrie Underwood is continuing to pick up accolades for her spring 2021 faith-based album, My Savior.

The project is nominated in two categories at the Gospel Music Association’s upcoming Dove Awards ceremony. My Savior is in the running for Best Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year. Carrie’s duet with gospel mainstay CeCe Winans, “Great Is Thy Faithfulness,” also scored a nod in the Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year category.

When she released My Savior, Carrie explained that the track list — a variety of traditional hymns — was her way of connecting with the essentials of faith-based music and introducing classic songs to a new generation.

“Hymns and gospel music have shaped me as an artist because those were the first things I sang. I think that was just a great foundation for me now as an artist,” she pointed out.

My Savior has since gone on to achieve considerable success in the country realm, too. It debuted at number-one on the Billboard Country Chart, becoming Carrie’s ninth consecutive release to do so.

My Savior also topped the Billboard Christian Albums chart and hit top five on the all-genre Billboard 200.

The 2021 GMA Dove Awards will take place on October 19.

