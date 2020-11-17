Carrie Underwood's HBO Max holiday special to debut next month

HBO Max

Carrie Underwood has set a release date for her HBO holiday special.

My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood will stream on HBO Max beginning on December 3. The special finds the superstar performing a series of classic holiday songs, along with original material off her Christmas album, My Gift, released in September, backed by her band and a live orchestra and choir.

The special will also feature a duet between Carrie and John Legend on their original song “Hallelujah,” along with behind-the-scenes footage of Carrie recording “Little Drummer Boy” with her five-year-old son, Isaiah.

The powerhouse singer is a co-producer of the show, alongside her manager, Ann Edelblute, and actor Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman under Hanks’ production company, Playtone.

“I’m thrilled to be collaborating with Playtone and HBO Max to bring My Gift to life. Just like the album, I hope this special will help bring some much-needed joy and become part of the soundtrack to people’s holiday festivities this year as it streams throughout the season and beyond,” Carrie says in a statement.

My Gift debuted at number one on the Billboard Top Country Albums, Top Christian Albums and Top Holiday Albums charts.

By Cillea Houghton

