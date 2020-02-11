Carrie Underwood's husband and son embark on skiing adventure

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LACarrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher and son Isaiah are hitting the slopes.

The country superstar posted a photo of the father and son pair on Instagram that shows them skiing on a mountain. The two pause from their adventure to pose for a photo, Mike wrapping his arm around Isaiah as they both smile at the camera as snow falls around them.

"My lil’ ski bums..." Carrie captions the moment.

Carrie's Cry Pretty 360 Tour opening act Maddie & Tae were among those to leave comments, writing "We miss sweet Isaiah!!" The "Drinking Alone" singer's record label, UMG Nashville, and trainer Erin Oprea also left adoring remarks about the photo.

Isaiah will celebrate his fifth birthday February 27. A week later on March 3, Carrie will release her new book Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life.

