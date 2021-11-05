Carrie Underwood’s ‘My Gift (Special Edition)’ gets the vinyl treatment

Joseph Llanes

Carrie Underwood is dropping a special surprise in fans’ stockings this year: The Special Edition of her My Gift Christmas album, including three bonus songs in addition to the original track list, is now available on vinyl.

Pressed on Crystal Clear Double Vinyl, a limited edition version of the product will also be available on White Vinyl at Walmart. Those picking up their copies at Target have exclusive access to a limited-edition Green Vinyl version, along with a collectible poster.

My Gift, originally released in 2020, is Carrie’s first-ever full-length Christmas album. It features a collaboration with John Legend, “Hallelujah,” as well as a version of “The Little Drummer Boy” featuring vocals from the singer’s six-year-old son, Isaiah.

Since releasing My Gift, Carrie followed up her holiday project with My Savior, a collection of gospel hymns. More recently, Carrie topped the country charts with her Jason Aldean duet, “If I Didn’t Love You.”

