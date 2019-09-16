Cars Frontman Ric Ocasek Passes At 75

Sad news to report as Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, frontman and founder of The Cars, Ric Ocasek died Sunday afternoon.

Police pronounced the 75-year-old dead after he was discovered unresponsive in bed at his Manhattan apartment by his estranged wife, Paulina Porizkova, says TMZ.

The Cars Frontman Ric Ocasek Dead at 75 https://t.co/lm02KIuEZd — TMZ (@TMZ) September 16, 2019

According to sources speaking to Page Six, the cause of death is believed to be from natural causes.

Ocasek and the band were inducted into the Rock Hall last year, performing several of their hits.

