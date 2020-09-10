Cassadee Pope puts a powerful spin on “Rise and Shine” with new fan video

John Shearer

After releasing her acoustic album, Rise and Shine, last month, Cassadee Pope is offering a new fan video for the title track in order to continue the conversation about mental health.



The clip features a wide range of fans holding up a piece of paper, listing the difficult and tragic life events they’ve gone through in order to make it to where they are today. It’s a powerful statement released to spotlight National Suicide Prevention Week, which is September 6-12 this year.

“In this video, I wanted to highlight how resilient and brave we as humans can really be, even in the midst of pain and tragedy,” the singer explains. “Sometimes all it takes is hearing someone else’s story to make us feel less alone. I hope this brings comfort to anyone struggling and strength to anyone feeling defeated.”

Cassadee has been open about the mental health challenges she’s faced over the years, many of which she revisited as part of the reflective creative period leading up to the release of Rise and Shine.



She says that therapy, as well as a healthy relationship with her boyfriend Sam Palladio, have been two essential tools that helped her find balanced mental health.



In drawing attention to her own struggles and National Suicide Prevention Week, Cassadee hopes to make it easier for people who are struggling to reach out and ask for help.



(If you or someone you love is struggling with thoughts of suicide or depression, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.)

