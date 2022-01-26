Catch a day in the life of Old Dominion’s tour with the return of CMT’s ‘On the Road’ series

Mickey Bernal/Getty Images for ABC

Fans can go behind the scenes on a late 2021 stop on Old Dominion’s We Are Old Dominion Tour, thanks to a new episode of CMT’s digital series, On the Road.

The cameras follow along as Old Dominion heads to St. Augustine, Florida for back-to-back sold-out shows. The concerts took place last December, and were the last two stops on the band’s tour.

In the episode, Old Dominion share what goes on when they’re not onstage, too: Viewers can watch the band mates golfing, riding motorcycles and spending time with their road family.

It’s the return of CMT’s On the Road series, which pivoted to an Off the Road spinoff during the COVID-19 pandemic. Normally, the show follows artists for a day in the life on tour, but amid pandemic-related shutdowns, it showed how touring artists were navigating the pandemic and life at home.

Old Dominion’s On the Road episode airs Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET. You can watch it on CMT’s social channels. Before it airs, check out the trailer on Facebook.

