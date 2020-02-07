Catch the Hype! Fox Sports 640 the Home of the 2020 Yankees

The 2020 New York Yankees season will be the 118th season in New York City for the Yankees, and the 120th season overall for the franchise. The Yankees will play in Yankee Stadium in the city’s northern borough of The Bronx, and will be led by Aaron Boone on his third season as team manager. And, you can catch all the games up to the World Series on FOX Sports 640 AM. The Yankees are right at home in South Florida since many of the team’s players, including Giancarlo Stanton, are from the Miami Marlins.

Last year, the Yankees fell to the Astros in the ALCS once again to end their 2019 season. And it’s even more disappointing than 2017 because this was supposed to be the year the Bronx Bombers took that leap forward into a new age of championships.

Instead, GM Brian Cashman found himself heading into an offseason needing to upgrade his roster once again to ensure a World Series would be in his team’s future in 2020. He delivered.

Cashman & Co. landed the league’s top free agent former Astro Gerrit Cole with a massive nine-year, $324 million deal to give the Yankees an ace, and potentially the missing piece they needed to capture their 28th world title.

Regular lineup

Gary Sanchez, C

Luke Voit, 1B

DJ LeMahieu 2B

Gleyber Torres, SS

Gio Urshela, 3B

Giancarlo Stanton, LF

Brett Gardner, CF

Aaron Judge, RF

Miguel Andujar, DH

