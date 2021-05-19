Catching Up With South Florida’s Own, Ryan Montgomery

Ryan Montgomery “Nashville to Hawaii” above.

West Palm Beaches own, Ryan Montgomery, has come a long way from performing his songs during the tailgate parties at the amphitheater to his upcoming gig, headlining the Coca-Cola stage at the 2021 South Florida Fair.

It’s has been a little while sine I’ve had the chance to catch up with Ryan, and boy does have a promising year ahead! Check out the interview and get to know Ryan Montgomery a little more.

Montgomery released his debut single “Drop a Tailgate” June 3rd, 2018 (#116 iTunes Country Chart) and self-titled 6-song debut EP June 29th (top 15 iTunes Country Chart, top 100 iTunes All Genres Chart).

On January 4, 2020 he released his sophomore EP and single, “Buzzed at First Sight” which included the September 6, 2019 single release of “Til the Sun Came Up” and the May 10, 2019 single release of “Buy You A Drink” (#37 iTunes Country Chart). MORE