CBS hosting New Year’s Eve concert in Nashville featuring Luke Bryan, Dan + Shay & more

CBS is throwing a country music-filled New Year’s Eve bash.

To ring in 2022, CBS is presenting New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash featuring performances by Luke Bryan, Dan + Shay, Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini,Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett. Dierks Bentley, Darius Rucker, Brooks & Dunn, Elle King, Cole Swindell and Zac Brown Band also slated to perform.

The five-hour show will see the stars taking the stage at multiple locations across Music City in nearly 50 performances, including Dan + Shay, Dierks and Zac Brown Band headlining at Bicentennial Capitol Mall.

The new year will officially be rung in when Nashville’s signature music note drops at midnight.

Additional artists will be announced in the coming days. The star-studded event airs at 8 p.m. ET on December 31 on CBS and will be available to stream on Paramount+.

