CDC: Americans Should Cancel Gatherings of 50+ for the next 8 Weeks

Events with 50 or more people over the next eight weeks should be canceled or postponed. That’s the agressive recommendation issued Sunday by the CDC.

The agency specifically mentioned sporting events, weddings, and festivals in its post announcing the proposed policy.

The daily business of places like schools aren’t included in this CDC’s guidance. But, schools in south Florida have been cancelled until the end of March.

BREAKING: The Centers for Disease Control recommended that Americans cancel or postpone gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks.

It's the most aggressive federal guidance issued yet in response to the coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/JWrEOWLadW

— POLITICO (@politico) March 16, 2020