CDC: Coronavirus could be around through all of 2020

In an interview with CNN, CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said that coronavirus could be around for the entire duration of 2020 as the CDC prepares for the possibility of a widespread infection.

In China thousands have been infected, and hundreds have died.

As of right now, there has only been 15 confirmed cases in the United States. Eight in California; two in Illinois; and one in Arizona, Washington, Massachusetts, Wisconsin and Texas.

Redfield says that there is a possibility of it becoming a “community virus,” aggressively monitoring those with suspected and confirmed cases buys the CDC time while they figure out what to do.

Health officials still do not know how coronavirus is spread, and there is no cure.