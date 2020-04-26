CDC Expands List of COVID-19 Symptoms with Six New Items

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta has people have reported from COVID-19.

Six new symptoms include:

1. Chills

2. Repeated shaking with chills

3. Muscle pain

4. Headache

5. Sore throat

6. New loss of taste or smell

It was previously reported that the most common symptoms, which range from mild to severe, were fever, cough and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

The CDC says if you develop any of these emergency warning signs for the disease, you should seek medical attention immediately:

-Trouble breathing

-Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

-New confusion or inability to arouse

-Bluish lips or face

The agency adds that the list is not all inclusive.