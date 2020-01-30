CDC: First person-to-person transmission of new coronavirus in US confirmed

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has confirmed the first person-to-person transmission of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus in the United States.
According to the CDC a woman was confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus in Chicago, Illinois, transmitted it to her husband. The woman arrived from Wuhan, China, where the first case was reported, on January 13th. Officials say she was feeling sick shorty after, and her husband developed symptoms of the virus right away.
Officials say this is the first human-to-human spread in the United States.
As of Thursday the virus has killed 170 people and sickened more than 7,000 people in mainland China.
CDC officials say the risk for infection in the U.S. still remains low.