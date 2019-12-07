CDC Lists Pot Vape Brands Reported in National Outbreak

Health officials who are investigating a nationwide outbreak of vaping illnesses have listed the vape brands they say are most often linked to hospitalizations.

Most of the nearly 2,300 people who have suffered lung damage at this point had vaped liquids containing THC, the high-inducing part of marijuana.

In a report released on Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed the products that were most often cited by patients.

According to the CDC, Dank Vapes was the brand used by 56 percent of hospitalized patients across the country.

Other product names on the list include TKO (15%), Smart Cart (13%) and Rove (12%).

Brian King, a senior CDC official, says, “It’s not likely that a single brand is responsible for this outbreak.”

Some of the brands on the list are sold in states that have legalized marijuana.

The CDC also stated that the worst of the outbreak may be over. Preliminary data reveals that the number of hospitalizations peaked in mid-September and has been declining since then.

OUTBREAK UPDATE: As of 12/03, 2,291 cases of lung injury associated with use of e-cigarette, or vaping, products have been reported from 50 states, DC, & 2 US territories (Puerto Rico & USVI). 48 deaths were confirmed in 25 states & DC. https://t.co/C2yOBR2GmX pic.twitter.com/cSRNUrgB7I — CDC (@CDCgov) December 6, 2019

Every state has reported cases this year, with 25 states and the District of Columbia reporting a total of 48 deaths through November. There have been 2,291 reported cases in 2019.

Symptoms include trouble breathing, chest pain, fatigue and vomiting.

Nearly half of the patients are in their teens or early 20s. Officials believe the outbreak started last March.

In addition, an analysis of about 1,800 hospitalized patients shows that 80 percent admitted using at least one THC product.

Last month, CDC officials announced that a chemical compound called vitamin E acetate has been commonly found in the lungs of sick patients and in the products they had vaped.

Vitamin E acetate is a thickening agent that has known to be added to illicit THC vaping liquids. According to King, it may also have been added to vaping liquids that contain CBD, another cannabis extract. About one percent of patients said they had vaped CBD products exclusively.

Another 13 percent of patients said they had vaped only nicotine. To that end, CDC officials are reviewing nicotine-containing vapes, and advising caution about all vaping products until the investigation is concluded.