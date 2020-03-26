CDC: More young people testing positive for coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now reports that young people may be more susceptible to becoming critically ill from the coronavirus than previously thought.

Recently there has been a number of coronavirus cases involving young people who show severe symptoms.

New reports from the CDC show that 40% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 are between the ages of 20 and 54.

Dr. Steve Cobb, the Chief Medical Officer at Centura Denver Medical Group, says it’s unknown why the number of cases in that group has grown, but he suspects younger cases are becoming critical as the number of total cases surge. But he also points to reports that some young people are not practicing social distancing guidelines urged by the CDC.

Some cases involving young people include, Jack Allard of Ridgewood, New Jersey who is in a medically induced coma more than a week after contracting COVID-19. He’s breathing with the help of a respirator and awaiting approval to try a potentially life-saving drug called Remdesivir. In Georgia a 12-year-old girl is reported to be doing much better after she was hooked to a ventilator and fighting for her life.

On Tuesday, California announced the first death of a COVID-19 patient younger than 18 years old in the United States.

Cobb said that more testing is needed to be done so health officials can understand the virus.

The CDC says the greatest risk still remains for the older population, and those with underlying diseases. Continue to follow the CDC guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.