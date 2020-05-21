CDC Releases Guidelines for Safely Reopening Schools

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week released new guidelines for safely reopening schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 60 page explains that some of the guidelines for schools include:

-Face coverings for all staff members — with coverings encouraged for students

-Cleaning and disinfecting of high-touch surfaces daily

-Restrictions on mixing of students, keeping the same groups of students with the same staff members as much as possible

-Canceling of field trips, events, and extracurricular activities

-Spacing desks 6 ft. apart, facing the same direction

-Closing dining halls and serving meals in classrooms

Based on a recommendation from @lEducationFL & a ‘Stay at Home’ order in PBC, I will keep District schools closed to students until further notice. Distance Learning continues.@pbcsd looks forward to welcoming students back on campus when it’s safe. pic.twitter.com/SnamfhgKLX — Donald E. Fennoy II (@SuptFennoy) March 31, 2020

-Spacing on school buses, putting one student in every other row

-Minimize sharing of objects such as electronic devices

-Serving pre-packaged food instead of buffet-style meals when possible

-Conducting daily health screenings, such as temperature checks

The Florida Department of Education has not yet released its recommendations for public schools in the state.

“No decisions have been announced at this time of when schools might re-open and what that might look like,” a department spokesperson says.

Meanwhile, the Palm Beach School District released the following statement: “The School District is reviewing the newly-released CDC guidelines, and as we continue to develop plans in this ever-evolving situation, the safety and health of our students and staff will remain our top priority.”