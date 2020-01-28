CDC says to avoid all ‘nonessential’ trips to China amid coronavirus outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised travelers to avoid all non-essential trips to China amid a coronavirus outbreak that has sickened thousands, and killed hundreds.
The CDC has issued a Level 3 travel advisory to all of China.
Authorities say the coronavirus was first discovered last month in Wuhan, China. It has since spread at a rapid rate to nearly three dozen other countries, including the United States, where health officials have confirmed five cases of the viral infection.
CDC recommends travelers avoid all nonessential travel to #China due to the ongoing #2019nCoV (#coronavirus) outbreak. The outbreak is growing and there is limited access to adequate medical care in affected areas. https://t.co/Km38IKxIAs pic.twitter.com/NHboTImlyr
— CDC Travel Health (@CDCtravel) January 27, 2020