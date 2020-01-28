CDC says to avoid all ‘nonessential’ trips to China amid coronavirus outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised travelers to avoid all non-essential trips to China amid a coronavirus outbreak that has sickened thousands, and killed hundreds.

The CDC has issued a Level 3 travel advisory to all of China.

Authorities say the coronavirus was first discovered last month in Wuhan, China. It has since spread at a rapid rate to nearly three dozen other countries, including the United States, where health officials have confirmed five cases of the viral infection.