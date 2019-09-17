CDC: Seventh Person Dies From Vaping-related Lung Illness

Another death associated with vaping, bringing the nationwide total to at least seven and the CDC is taking action.

Health officials are urging users to stop vaping while they scramble to figure out…what aggravating factor is causing these deaths.)

The seventh death connected to using e cigarettes was diagnosed near Fresno, California.

In Atlanta the US Centers for Disease Control activating an “Emergency operations center” in response to the Cases of lung injury associated with e-cigrarette product use, or vaping.