CDC Warning: Packaged hard-boiled eggs have been linked to a deadly Listeria outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the US Food and Drug Administration are currently investigating a deadly outbreak of Listeria infections that have been linked to packaged hard-boiled eggs.

According to reports the eggs were packaged in plastic pails by Almark Foods in Gainesville, Georgia, and sold to nationwide food service operators.

Four out of seven people reported infections across Florida, Maine, Pennsylvania, Texas and South Carolina.

One death was reported in Texas, the CDC said. Others affected were hospitalized.

Check out the CDC’s advice to retailers, food service operators, and consumers, plus the latest on the outbreak here.