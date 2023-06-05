Celebrate CMA Fest with custom bracelets

Courtesy of CMA

It’s time to celebrate CMA Fest in style with the CMA Fest guitar string and beaded bracelets by music-inspired jewelry line STRUNG.

Made with recycled guitar strings, the limited edition customizable accessories can be purchased online now or at the upcoming CMA Fest, inside Fan Fair X. Sales proceeds will benefit the CMA Foundation.

You can preview and grab your CMA Fest bracelet at getstrung.com.

The 2023 CMA Fest takes place in Nashville June 8 to June 11. For more information and tickets, visit cmafest.com.

