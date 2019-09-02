Cell Service Providers Offer Unlimited Texts, Calls to Those in Dorian’s Path

With Hurricane Dorian affecting Florida in the coming days, cell phone providers have announced plans to make it easier to communicate before, during and after the storm.

Beginning Monday, September 2 through September 9, Verizon is providing unlimited calling, texting and data to customers who are in Dorian’s path.

AT&T is waiving data overages in affected areas from Monday, September 2 through September 8.

Sprint is also waiving text and data charges, as well as overage charges, from September 2 through 8.

T-Mobile issued a statement reminding customers that if they have Magenta, T-Mobile One or Simple Choice plans, they always have unlimited talk, text and data capability. In addition, customers with T-Mobile Metro have unlimited talk and text on all plans.