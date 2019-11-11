Central Florida Sheriff: Child Porn Sting Nabs 17 Suspects including Two Disney Employees

Bartow, FL — Two Disney employees and a former assistant principal are among over a dozen people arrested in a child pornography sting in Central Florida.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 17 people during a month-long operation.

The sheriff’s office says two of the men were using Facebook and Snapchat to try to get 13-year-old girls to send nude pictures.

Brett Kinney worked as a guest experience manager at Walt Disney World and had been employed at the theme park for 15 years.

He told detectives he had an addiction to child pornography and had been viewing it for 22 years, investigators said.

Donald Durr, Jr. was also employed by Disney for over two decades on their maintenance staff. Judd said he told deputies, “I’m a pervert but I’m not a monster.”

Two Disney employees and a retired middle school assistant principal have been snared in a Florida sheriff's child pornography sting.



Those arrested range from a 19-years-old UCF student to a 77-year-old man. Over 600 charges have been filed against the group.

CHILD PORN STING: The 31 men arrested include a 19-year-old UCF student and 2 Disney World employees.

DETAILS: https://t.co/Vc4L0Ajcle — FOX 35 Orlando (@fox35orlando) November 8, 2019

A representative for Disney said Kinney no longer works for the company and that Durr is on unpaid leave.

A former assistant principal of Seth McKeel Middle School was among those arrested. William Hage, 76, worked for 30 years in the Polk County School District before retiring 14 years ago. Investigators said he was charged with 252 counts of child porn possession, including images of children as young as eight to 12 months old.

Another suspect, Edgar Villegas, had been released from prison back in March 2019 after serving six years in prison for child pornography. He was still on probation for those charges when he was arrested in this latest operation.

