The tropical wave that is currently moving across the Atlantic Ocean from off the coast of Africa now has a 70 percent chance of strengthening into a tropical cyclone over the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 8 p.m. Wednesday advisory.
Meanwhile, another tropical wave that has been affecting Puerto Rico and the southeastern Bahamas has just a 10 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone — which refers to tropical depressions, tropical storms and hurricanes — although it could still bring rain and flooding to our region this weekend.
NHC meteorologist David Zelinsky says that system “is forecast to move northwestward to northward during the next couple of days, producing locally heavy rainfall over portions of the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas and Florida. Conditions could become marginally conducive for development over the weekend while the system turns and accelerates northeastward off the southeast U.S. coast.”
8 PM AST Jul 31: NHC continues to watch a broad area of low pressure in the tropical Atlantic. A tropical depression is likely to form from this system by early next week several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Full outlook: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb #96L pic.twitter.com/TvSd23qHA9
— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 31, 2019
The South Florida forecast office of the National Weather Service also says the tropical wave currently in the Caribbean will “bring a chance for heavy rainfall and localized flooding into the weekend.” Forecasters note that minor coastal flooding could be possible, as a new moon and higher-than-average tides combine with the expected rain. South Florida could see 2 to 3 inches of rain through the weekend.
The system near Africa is expected to continue traveling west over the open Atlantic at about 15 miles per hour. If it develops into a tropical cyclone, it would be called Chantal, the third named storm of the 2019 hurricane season.
Hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30.