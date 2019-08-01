The tropical wave that is currently moving across the Atlantic Ocean from off the coast of Africa now has a 70 percent chance of strengthening into a tropical cyclone over the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 8 p.m. Wednesday advisory.

Meanwhile, another tropical wave that has been affecting Puerto Rico and the southeastern Bahamas has just a 10 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone — which refers to tropical depressions, tropical storms and hurricanes — although it could still bring rain and flooding to our region this weekend.

NHC meteorologist David Zelinsky says that system “is forecast to move northwestward to northward during the next couple of days, producing locally heavy rainfall over portions of the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas and Florida. Conditions could become marginally conducive for development over the weekend while the system turns and accelerates northeastward off the southeast U.S. coast.”