Chaos in Hong Kong at Polytechnic University

Police have issued an ultimatum to protesters they’ve now surrounded at the city’s Polytechnic University.

Protesters who spent days trying to keep police from getting into the campus are now desperately trying to get out.

Police used tear gas and rubber bullets on a surging crowd.

The U.S. is condemning what the Trump administration calls the unjustified use of force against pro-democracy protestors in Hong Kong.

A senior official Sunday said China needs to protect the semi-autonomous city’s freedom and that both sides need to refrain from further violence.

The official also said the White House wants both sides to engage in constructive dialogue.

The threat of violence continues to escalate in Hong Kong as police sealed off a university and protestors armed themselves with bows and arrows.