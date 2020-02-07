Charges Dropped Against Man Who Threatened Trump, Broward on FB

Federal and state charges have been dropped against a Broward County man who was accused of threatening to kill President Trump and blow up Broward County on Facebook Live.

Chauncy Lump says, “I’m not a monster, I don’t have any record.”

After spending 32 days in jail, the 26-year-old is now trying to clear his name and rebuild.

“On the video, I never threatened the President at all,” Lump explains.

The criminal complaint, which was released last month, says that Lump threatened in a Facebook Live video called “BlackMan vs. America, “He killed my leader and I have to kill him. I am ready for Donald.”

Investigators said at the time that he was responding to the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. The complaint continues that Lump also said, “I need to find the Donald, because if I don’t find him, I am going to have to blow up Broward County.”

Lump clarifies, “I actually got the skit from a comedian named Desi Banks, which is a famous comedian on Instagram.”

He tells our news partner, WPTV NewsChannel 5, that he is also a comedian and was reenacting Banks’ skit with a turban on his head and white cream on his face while wearing a shower curtain.

Former Secret Service agent Tim Miller says, “In today’s world, especially the Secret Service is going to take any threat seriously. They’re going to investigate it and determine whether this person is a direct threat to the President.”

Lump lost his job and was forced out of his apartment after he was charged.

He says, “Now I’m going to be more careful of things I do and things I say, but at the end of the day we have freedom of speech and if I’m not being harmful or threatening anybody I shouldn’t have to go through things like this.”

In addition, he explains that he plans to file a civil lawsuit against the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.