Charles Kelley, Chris Stapleton added as CMA Awards performers

Charles Kelley will perform with Carly Pearce at the 2020 CMA Awards.

The Lady A member is stepping in for Lee Brice to perform “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Carly. Lee tested positive for COVID-19 recently and will not be performing at the show.

Lee and Carly’s hit duet is nominated for Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year. Carly is also nominated as one of the song’s co-writers in the Song of the Year category alongside Luke Combs, Randy Montana and Johnathan Singleton.

Additionally, Chris Stapleton will perform his new single, “Starting Over.”

CMA has also added a handful of presenters. Jake Owen, Lauren Alaina and Sara Evans have been tapped to present awards throughout the night, along with Thomas Rhett‘s wife, Lauren Akins, and former Nashville star Charles Esten.

Grammy-winning gospel singer CeCe Winans, actor Patrick Schwarzenegger and model Taylor Hillwill also present during the show.

Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker host the CMA Awards, live from Nashville’s Music City Center, Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

By Cillea Houghton

